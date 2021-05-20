Bhubaneswar: An abandoned body of an youth has been found from a school bus at N-2/37, Nayapalli area in the capital city of Odisha.

According to reports, the deceased youth is said to be a mentally challenged person. He had been wandering around the area since a long time, added reports.

On getting the information regarding the decomposed body inside the school bus, bearing registration number OD 03 E 4646, Nayapalli police arrived at the spot and recovered the abandoned body . The cops have sent the body to Capital Hospital for the autopsy procedure.

The identification of the deceased and the cause of his death is yet to be identified. The police has initiated a probe into the matter.