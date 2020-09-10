Aadhaar alert! Lost your Aadhaar card? Learn how you can regain your base

Now days, Aadhaar card is one of the most important documents. Without it, most of your work remains incomplete. Aadhaar will be demanded from you everywhere. In such a situation, if you lose your Aadhaar card, then surely you may face problems. Also, if your phone number is not registered, then you may face a lot of problems. But in such a situation, you do not have to worry because you can get your Aadhaar card again through the online process.

For this, you have to first go to the official website of Aadhaar, www.uidai.gov.in. After this you will have to go to the Aadhaar Services tab and click on Order Aadhaar Reprint. A new page will open here where you will be asked to submit a 12-digit Aadhaar number or a 16-digit virtual ID number. After this, fill the captcha given below and tick your mobile number is not Registered. Now you will have the option to enter a new mobile number. An OTP will come to your phone as soon as you enter the number.

Now you submit this OTP and after reading the terms and conditions, click on I Agree. After this, you will have the option to pay 50 rupees on the next page. You can make payment in any way, the options will be shown on the page. After payment, you will be given a receipt, which you will have to download. Now again the Aadhar card will be printed and sent to your given address by UIDAI. Please tell that the mobile number you will enter here will not register in Aadhaar. The process of registering in Aadhaar is different.