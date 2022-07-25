9-Yr-Old Girl Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances In Odisha

Dhenkanal: In a tragic incident, a minor girl has died under mysterious circumstances in the Dhenkanal district of Odisha on Monday.

According to reports, the incident has taken place under Dhenkanal Sadar Police limits in Siminai village.

A minor girl who is 9-year-old has allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself.

However it is worth noting that, the father has claimed that it is a case of a suicide whereas the maternal side of the deceased child is saying that it is a murder.

Her maternal grandparents have questioned the fact that why the police had hidden the matter of the death and not informed them.

They have alleged that the father has killed the girl and hanged her.

The maternal side has filed a complaint. Basing on the said complaint, the local police has seized the body and sent it for post mortem.