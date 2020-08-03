Bhubaneswar: Special squad of Commissionerate Police busted a looters gang in Bhubaneswar. Their specialty was that they used to rob items with oil smeared all over their body so that even if they got caught it would be easy to escape.

8 persons have been arrested, 70 mobiles, 23 laptops and 9 bikes have been recovered from their possession.

The police sources say that the miscreants used to operate in separate groups. One group was active in residential areas whereas the other looted on highways.