8 Looters Arrested In Bhubaneswar 70 Mobiles, 23 Laptops, 9 Bikes Seized, WATCH

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Special squad of Commissionerate Police busted a looters gang in Bhubaneswar. Their specialty was that they used to rob items with oil smeared all over their body so that even if they got caught it would be easy to escape.

8 persons have been arrested, 70 mobiles, 23 laptops and 9 bikes have been recovered from their possession.

The police sources say that the miscreants used to operate in separate groups. One group was active in residential areas whereas the other looted on highways.

 

You might also like
State

Sanat Mohanty Appointed Khordha Collector, Bureaucratic Reshuffle Effected In Odisha

State

2 Killed, 2 Critically Injured In A Car-Truck Accident In Odisha’s Dhenkanal

State

Gulkand is an immunity booster; consume it to fight against coronavirus

State

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Extends Warm Wishes On The Occasion Of Raksha Bandhan

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.