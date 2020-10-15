Government employees of Uttarakhand have already received big gifts before the festive season starts. The state government has decided on Wednesday that henceforth the one-day salary of the employees will not be deducted. The state government had decided to cut the salaries of the employees after the Corona crisis and then the situation that has arisen since the lockdown.

The state government has decided that one-day salary deduction will not be taken from all employees except IAS, IPS, IFS and MLAs for Covid fund. The government has decided that one day salary will not be deducted from October.

In a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, it has been decided that the same situation will continue after October. That is, now the employees will get full salary as before. At the same time, the cabinet has decided that one day’s salary of the chief minister, ministers, legislators, assembly speaker and vice-president will also be deducted.

Employee organizations have long been demanding that their pay should not be deducted. The issue was also placed before the judges in the court, after which the state government has finally taken this major decision keeping in mind the Diwali and other festivals and keeping in mind the demand of the employees.

About 2.5 lakh workers of the state will get direct benefit of this. Let us know that not only Uttarakhand but in many other states, employees are facing salary cuts. Similar demands are also being made by employees of other states.