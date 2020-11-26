These government employees get thousands of rupees as Diwali 'bonus'

The Modi government has given a big deal to over 65 lakh central pensioners in the midst of Corona crisis. Pensioners have now increased the deadline to submit their life certificate. Now pensioners can complete this work by February 2021. Its deadline was kept on 31 December, but now about 2 months’ extra time has been given to pensioners.

A life certificate is proof of the pensioner’s survival. If it is not deposited, the government can stop getting pension. On normal days, the life certificate has to be submitted by 30 November. It is necessary to submit this certificate every year.

Recent decision on PPO: Pensioners can now store Pension Payment Order (PPO) in DigiLocker. In fact, many pensioners lose the original copy of their PPO over time, after which they face difficulties in doing pension related tasks. In such a situation, he can get rid of this tension by storing PPO in DigiLocker.

DA can be relieved after this day: Dearness allowance (DA) is being given to central employees and pensioners at the old rate due to Corona crisis. The current rate is 21 per cent but at the present rate of 17 per cent is being paid. The government has said that the decision on DA will be taken only after June 2021.

