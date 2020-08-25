If you are willing to become a scientist, then there is good news for you. The Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) recruits scientists in the Group A category every year. It is also known as Defense Research and Development Services (DRDS). The organization is providing opportunities in more than 50 research centers across the country. Online registration has started in this regard.

The Recruitment and Evaluation Center of RAC, DRDO undertakes various recruitment programs to involve scientists each year in a variety of scientific and engineering disciplines relevant to DRDO laboratories. For information, please visit the RAC website https://rac.gov.in.

The RAC is inviting online applications from undergraduate engineers and post graduates in science, including students who are in their final year exams through the RAC website https://rac.gov.in (DRDO) scientists are applying for recruitment to the posts of ‘B’.

The advertisement available on its website by DRDO states that the recruitment will be done at Level-10 of the Pay Matrix of the 7th Pay Commission. The total HRA and all other allowances at the time of joining will be presently around Rs 80,000 at the metro city rate. The organization also recruits scientists in higher categories.

How much salary will you get on which post

Scientist B – Level 10- Rs 56,100

Scientist C – Level 11 – Rs 67,700

Scientist D – Level 12 – Rs 78,800

Scientific E-Level 13 – Rs 123,100

Scientist F – Level 13A – Rs 131,100

Scientist G – Level 14 – Rs 144,200

Scientist H (Excellent Scientist) – Level 15 – Rs 182,200

Eminent Scientist (DS) – Level 16 – Rs 205,400

Secretary, Department of Defense Research and Development and Chairman, DRDO – Level 17- 225,000 rupees.