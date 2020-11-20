7th Pay Commission Latest News: Apply For These Government Jobs To Get 1.77 Lakh Rupees Salary Per Month

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has issued a recruitment notification in which interested, eligible candidates are invited to apply for the posts of Assistant Registrar and Security Officer.

There are 22 posts to be filled through this recruitment process. Of these, 21 posts are of Assistant Registrar and one for Security Officer. Candidates can apply online through the official website ignou.ac.in.

The last date to apply is December 10, 2020. Selected candidates will get a salary of about Rs 1.77 lakh per month.

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Assistant Registrar, Security Officer, one should have a Master’s degree with 55 percent numbers. Candidates applying for Security Officer should have at least 5 years’ experience working in the Army. If working, you will have to leave within 3 months after selection.

Age Limit: The upper age limit of the candidates for the posts of Assistant Registrar, Security Officer should not exceed 42 years. The age limit will be calculated from 15 November 2020. Meaning the age of application should not be more than 42 years on 15 November 2020.

Salary: Selected candidates will get salary ranging from Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500 per month as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

Meanwhile, IGNOU has announced the dates for the December Term-End (TEE) exam. The term-end examination will be conducted in the first week of February. The last date for online submission has been extended, candidates can apply till December 15. The last date for submission of projects / internship / field-work journals etc. through online / offline mode has also been increased to December 15.

