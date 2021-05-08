7722.756 Metric Tonnes Of Oxygen Sent From Odisha To 10 States In 16 Days

Bhubaneswar: A total of 421 tankers/containers carrying 7722.756 MT medical oxygen have been escorted so far from Rourkela, Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Angul districts of Odisha by Odisha Police.

As many as 44 tankers were dispatched from Angul with 733.202 MT, 102 from Dhenkanal with 1602.32 MT, 101 from Jajpur with 2106.312 MT and 174 from Rourkela with 3280.922 MT.

Further, 125 tankers with 2554.904 MT of oxygen were sent to Andhra Pradesh, 111 tankers with 1875.019 MT of oxygen were sent to Telangana. Tamilnadu received 10 tankers filled with 202.04 MT of medical oxygen.

Similarly, Haryana received 59 tankers filled with 1053.462 of oxygen. 22 tankers with 388.68 MT of oxygen were sent to Maharashtra, while 274.461 MT of oxygen-filled in 18 tankers have left for Chhattisgarh.

As many as 32 tankers have carried around 588.49 MT of oxygen to Uttar Pradesh and 38nos of tankers with 656.78 MT of oxygen were sent to Madhya Pradesh. 4 tankers with 70.7 MT of oxygen were sent to Delhi and 2 tankers with 58.22 MT sent to Punjab in last 16 days.

Based on the directive of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, a Special Cell was formed under Y K Jethwa, ADG (L&O) as the Nodal Officer for coordinated action for loading and transportation of medical oxygen by Odisha to States facing deficit. A Dedicated Corridor has been set up with round-the-clock monitoring. District SPs/DCPs and Range DIG/IG/CP are supervising the movement personally within their jurisdictions.

Odisha Police is committed to ensure that there is no delay in loading and transporting so as to promptly serve thousands of needy patients in UP, MP, Haryana, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Tamilnadu, Punjab, Delhi and other needy states.

“We will do our utmost for prompt service to assist the needy states,” said the State Police in a press release.

