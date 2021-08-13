75th Independence Day: Full dress rehearsal in Odisha today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha will celebrate the state level 75th Independence Day this year. The celebration will be held at Unit-III exhibition ground in the capital city. A full dress rehearsal of the 75th Independence Day celebrations will be held today.

Reportedly, Odisha DGP Abhay will review the complete preparation today at the Exhibition Ground.

There will be no state level parade this year as well in view of the ongoing second wave of Covid pandemic. Hence no students can participate will be able to participate in the parade.

However, only the flag hoisting will take place in the celebration at Exhibition ground.

Only three troops of police force will attend the celebration for the national flag salute whereas eight platoon of police forces will be deployed in-charge of security.

The number of guests of will be limited to 5o only. A control room has been set up with CCTC installed in the exhibition ground.

As per the guidelines issued by State Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) no vehicles will be allowed from Ram Mandir square till Housing Board square tomorrow from 6 am till the celebration ends.

The weekend shutdown imposed in the towns of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri hereby relaxed on August 15th August, 2021 (Sunday) up to 11 AM