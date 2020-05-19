Minor boy branded with hot knife by stepmother

7-year-old boy branded with hot knife by step mother in Cuttack

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: Officials of Childline 1098, Cuttack and District child protection unit on Tuesday rescued a seven-year-old boy with burn injury after he was being branded with a hot steel knife by his stepmother here in Odisha.

According to reports, the boy, who has never been to any school, suffered severe burn injuries on his face  as he was branded with a hot knife by his stepmother after denying to do household work yesterday.

The boy said, it was not the first time that he was being branded with a hot knife. His step mother had tortured him on several occasions and he had old burn injury mark at his chest and hand.

The minor boy, with pain and agony, also said that his step mother ill-treats him, gives him very less food and thrashes him after his father, a fruit seller, goes out of home.

Meanwhile, Childline officials lodged a complaint against the parents of the victim boy with Markat Nagar Police Station here following which the couple has been detained at the police station.

You might also like
Nation

Another Odia migrant worker dies in Surat of Gujarat

State

Keonjhar’s Patana IIC to pay Rs.10, 000 for thrashing youth inside Police…

State

3 more test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur; District tally mounts to…

State

Unflappable sevaks shrug off cyclone Amphan threat: Continue Chariot construction in…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.