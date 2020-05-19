Cuttack: Officials of Childline 1098, Cuttack and District child protection unit on Tuesday rescued a seven-year-old boy with burn injury after he was being branded with a hot steel knife by his stepmother here in Odisha.

According to reports, the boy, who has never been to any school, suffered severe burn injuries on his face as he was branded with a hot knife by his stepmother after denying to do household work yesterday.

The boy said, it was not the first time that he was being branded with a hot knife. His step mother had tortured him on several occasions and he had old burn injury mark at his chest and hand.

The minor boy, with pain and agony, also said that his step mother ill-treats him, gives him very less food and thrashes him after his father, a fruit seller, goes out of home.

Meanwhile, Childline officials lodged a complaint against the parents of the victim boy with Markat Nagar Police Station here following which the couple has been detained at the police station.