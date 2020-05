5 more test positive for COVID 19 in Odisha

Sundergarh: Five people tested positive for COVID 19 in Sundergarh district of Odisha today, intimated Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan. Out of the five patients three are female.

All of these five persons who tested positive had been housed in quarantine centres. They had recently returned from Maharashtra, intimated the Collector.

All of the COVID positive patients have been shifted to COVID hospital.