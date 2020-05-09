details of Odisha’s new COVID-19 patients

5 more COVID positive patients recover in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneshwar: Five more COVID patients recovered today in the State, intimated the Health and Family Welfare Department of Government of Odisha.

Out of the five recovered persons four are from Balasore and one is from Jajpur.

After this five, the total number of persons in the state who recovered from Coronavirus rose to 68.

The H & FW Dept informed about this development in its official Twitter handle. The tweet reads: “Five more Covid patients have recovered and tested negative for COVID19. Four are from Balasore and one from Jajpur. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 68.”

You might also like
State

One more person tests COVID-19 positive in Odisha’s Ganjam; State Total 288

State

Evaluation Of Matric Answer Papers To Start From May 20, Result By July End: Odisha…

State

Migrants Can Return To Odisha By Trains: Transport Minister

Nation

Domestic flight operations to resume by May 15!

Comments
Loading...