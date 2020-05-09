Bhubaneshwar: Five more COVID patients recovered today in the State, intimated the Health and Family Welfare Department of Government of Odisha.

Out of the five recovered persons four are from Balasore and one is from Jajpur.

After this five, the total number of persons in the state who recovered from Coronavirus rose to 68.

The H & FW Dept informed about this development in its official Twitter handle. The tweet reads: “Five more Covid patients have recovered and tested negative for COVID19. Four are from Balasore and one from Jajpur. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 68.”