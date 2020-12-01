Bhubaneswar: As many as five persons died in separate road mishaps in different towns of Odisha on Tuesday.

Balasore Road mishap

In the first incident, a woman was killed while her husband and son sustained critical injury in an accident on the National Highway no. 16 in Balasore.

As per reports, Niranjan Rout, his wife Manorama and their son Rajendra of Kakudia area under Khaira police limits of the district were travelling on a scooty last night when they met accident near Dahisada.

As the rider applied break near a speed-breaker the women fell from the vehicle due to the jerk. However, at this moment a speeding truck crushed her. While Manorama died on the spot the father-son duo sustained critical injury.

After getting information ASI of Sora Police Station Radhagovind Madhual reached the spot and sent the injured persons to Sora hospital. The dead body was sent for autopsy.

Balangir road mishap

In another case, two bike riders got killed in Bangomunda of Balangir district after the vehicle dashed to an electric pole.

As per reports, three youths were on their way from Sindhekela to Bangomunda on a bike when they met with an accident at the Mudpadar chowk under Bangomunda Police limits as the bike dashed an electric pole. Two of them died on the spot in this accident while the third youth has been admitted to Sindhekela hospital.

The two deceased persons have been identified as Babul Barik of Sindhekela and Nimai Hansa of Mahaling village. Identity of the third person is yet to be ascertained. Bangomunda Police reached the spot and investigation is underway.

Keonjhar road accident

In the third case, two youths died in a road accident in Keonjhar district. As per reports, two youths of Tihidi area in Bhadrak district were returning home after visiting the Gundichaghagi water fall. They met an accident near Banachakulia village under Ghatagan police limits in Keonjhar district.

The fire services personnel rushed them to Ghatagan CHC. However, the doctor there declared them ‘brought dead’. Police investigation of the case is underway.