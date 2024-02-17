5 critical as Mo Bus crashes against truck in Puri of Odisha

Gop: There has been accident in Puri due to dense fog. In the accident as many as five people have been critically injured. According to reports, there has been an accident due to dense fog. A truck hit a Mo Bus. The accident took place at Kazipatan Street on the Bhubaneswar-Konark main road. As many as five passengers of Mo bus are seriously injured. The Hyva (truck) driver was stuck inside the vehicle.

Local people and the fire brigade arrived and rescued the Mo bus passengers and Hyva driver. It is said that the accident occurred due to dense fog. The Mo bus was going to Konark from Bhubaneswar. At this time, the Hyva, which was at a high speed from Nimapada came and hit it.

Earlier in September last year, a Mo Bus and car met with an accident in Konark under Puri district of Odisha. According to reliable reports there was a series crash. An accident took place between a car, bike and Mo bus. During the car and bike accident, the Mo bus driver lost control over the wheels and got hit by a tree.

It is worth mentioning that, as a result of which more than 14 passengers were injured and one passenger in the car died on the spot. As many as five passengers have been critically injured in the accident in Puri district.

The police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. The locals immediately informed the fire personnel. They reached the spot and with the help of the locals rescued the other passengers and admitted them to the Puri hospital, said reports.

The body of the deceased has been seized by the police and has been sent for postmortem.

The condition of two of the critically injured passengers is said to have deteriorated and he has been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, said latest reports in this regard. The Mo bus driver was also said to be critical.