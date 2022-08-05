5 critical, 15 injured As Sand-Laden Hywa Hits Bus In Odisha

Kandhamal: An accident has occurred in Kandhamal district of Odisha in which a Hywa truck hit a bus in late night hours on Thursday.

Passengers traveling from Asika have been injured as the bus they were on met with an accident in Phulbani.

According to reports, five passengers have been critically hurt and as many as 15 have been injured in the unfortunate incident.

All the injured people have been admitted to Phulbani hospital.

On receiving the information, Phulbani Sadar police rescued all the injured people.

The other passengers were safely rescued. The truck driver has been detained by the police.