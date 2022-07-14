479 more patients recovered from Covid-19 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As many as 479 patients have reportedly recovered from Covid in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department on its Twitter handle.
As per the data shared by the health department, the COVID recovery in Odisha rose to 12,83,169 with the report of 479 new recovery cases today.
Here is the district-wise detail of the Covid recovery:
- 213 from Khurda
- 94 from Cuttack
- 24 from Sundergarh
- 22 from Balasore
- 13 from Jharsuguda
- 12 from Jagatsinghpur
- 11 from Puri
- 9 from Sambalpur
- 8 from Mayurbhanj
- 5 from Gajapati
- 4 from Jajapur
- 3 from Kalahandi
- 3 from Rayagada
- 2 from Bhadrak
- 2 from Sonepur
- 1 from Deogarh
- 1 from Ganjam
- 52 from State Pool
3 from Kalahandi
3 from Rayagada
2 from Bhadrak
2 from Sonepur
1 from Deogarh
1 from Ganjam
52 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1283169
— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) July 14, 2022