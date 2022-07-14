479 more patients recovered from Covid-19 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As many as 479 patients have reportedly recovered from Covid in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department on its Twitter handle.

As per the data shared by the health department, the COVID recovery in Odisha rose to 12,83,169 with the report of 479 new recovery cases today.

Here is the district-wise detail of the Covid recovery:

213 from Khurda

94 from Cuttack

24 from Sundergarh

22 from Balasore

13 from Jharsuguda

12 from Jagatsinghpur

11 from Puri

9 from Sambalpur

8 from Mayurbhanj

5 from Gajapati

4 from Jajapur

3 from Kalahandi

3 from Rayagada

2 from Bhadrak

2 from Sonepur

1 from Deogarh

1 from Ganjam

52 from State Pool