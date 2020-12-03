covid tally odisha
434 Covid Positives In Odisha, Tally Rises To 3.2 Lakh In The State

By WCE 2

Bhubaneswar: Almost 434  Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Thursday. The tally rose to 3,20,017.

District Wise Cases:  

1. Angul: 45
2. Balasore: 10
3. Bargarh: 23
4. Bhadrak: 8
5. Balangir: 29

6. Boudh: 3
7. Cuttack: 28
8. Deogarh: 1
9. Dhenkanal: 2
10. Ganjam: 9
11. Jagatsinghpur: 9
12. Jajpur: 16
13. Jharsuguda: 7
14. Kalahandi: 8
15. Kendrapada: 8
16. Keonjhar: 25
17. Khurda: 54
18. Koraput: 6
19. Malkangiri: 2
20. Mayurbhanj: 27
21. Nawarangpur: 2
22. Nayagarh: 1

23. Nuapada: 30
24. Puri: 19
25. Rayagada: 1
26. Sambalpur: 8
27. Sonepur: 1
28. Sundargarh: 41
29. State Pool: 11

