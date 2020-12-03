434 Covid Positives In Odisha, Tally Rises To 3.2 Lakh In The State

Bhubaneswar: Almost 434 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Thursday. The tally rose to 3,20,017.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 45

2. Balasore: 10

3. Bargarh: 23

4. Bhadrak: 8

5. Balangir: 29

6. Boudh: 3

7. Cuttack: 28

8. Deogarh: 1

9. Dhenkanal: 2

10. Ganjam: 9

11. Jagatsinghpur: 9

12. Jajpur: 16

13. Jharsuguda: 7

14. Kalahandi: 8

15. Kendrapada: 8

16. Keonjhar: 25

17. Khurda: 54

18. Koraput: 6

19. Malkangiri: 2

20. Mayurbhanj: 27

21. Nawarangpur: 2

22. Nayagarh: 1

23. Nuapada: 30

24. Puri: 19

25. Rayagada: 1

26. Sambalpur: 8

27. Sonepur: 1

28. Sundargarh: 41

29. State Pool: 11