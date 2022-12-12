4 persons of Odisha kidnapped while returning from Chhattisgarh

Umerkote: In a shocking incident, at least four persons have allegedly been kidnapped while returning from Chhattisgarh after attending a wedding party. All the four persons are from Odisha.

As per reports, among the missing four persons, two have been identified as Sapan Sarkar who works as the supervisor of Raighar Tahsil under Nabarangpur district and his wife. The other two missing persons are his relatives.

All of them had been to Chhattisgarh to attend a relative’s wedding at Kanda Village.

It is to be noted that, allegedly they have been kidnapped from Kanker while returning from the party in Chhattisgarh.

According to information, all four of them left their relative’s house and were coming back to Odisha at around 10:30 pm. As they didn’t return, Sapan’s son filed a complaint at Kanker police station.

After getting the complaint, the police immediately started an investigation and a search operation is underway for all the missing four persons.

Further details awaited.