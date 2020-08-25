4 Member Lootera Gang Busted In Odisha’s Capital

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Special squad of Commissionerate Police (CP) on Tuesday busted a  lootera gang with the arrest of four persons  from Odisha’s Capital Bhubaneswar.

During investigation, the cops  have recovered 11 bikes and one Hyva from the possession of the accused persons.

Several cases, including robbery, dacoity are pending against the four arrested persons at various police stations.

The Special Squad also arrested two persons in connection of buying stolen vehicles.

The police are further investigating into the case after forwarding the arrested youths to the court.

