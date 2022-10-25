4 critical as firecracker shop explodes in Odisha

fire in firecracker shop
Representational Image Credits: Onmanorama

Dhenkanal: A firecracker shop in Dhenkanal has allegedly caught fire an as many as four people have been critically injured in the mishap.

As many as four persons were injured after an explosion occurred in a firecracker shop.

The incident has been reported from Badasuanlo village under Kamakhyanagar sub-division in Dhenkanal district.

A minor girl and a minor boy were grievously hurt in the incident.

Since the condition of three persons deteriorated they have been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Firefighters have reached the spot and have doused the flame.

