Bhubaneswar: The coronavirus woes seem to be never-ending. Lockdown is one of the few methods being used by the state and central government to stop the virus from spreading. But still there are a few problems that are arising from time to time and are very difficult to solve.

The State Government is, however, trying its best to solve all the issues. Starting from making people learn a lesson for disobeying the lockdown to the shelter of migrant labourers. Still with each passing day newer problems are arising.

The recent one being the condition of the 39 dialysis patients in Kar Clinic. As the COVID-19 patient had been admitted to Kar Clinic it had to be sealed off for disinfection. All the patients were asked to vacate the premises with immediate effect.

Sources say, there were more than 30 dialysis patients in the clinic. The worst part is that after they were moved from the Clinic, no other hospital is ready to admit them putting their life at peril.

Throwing them out of the hospital at such a short notice is complete injustice. We hope that the Government makes some arrangements at the earliest.

According to sources a few of the patients who were there at the Clinic at the same time as the COVID-19 positive are yet to be found and quarantined. This increases the chances of community spreading which is highly dangerous.