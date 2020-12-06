covid tally odisha
393 Covid Positives In Odisha In Last 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 3,21,196

By WCE 2

Bhubaneswar: Almost 393 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Thursday. The tally rose to 3,21,196.

(Details of local contact will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:  

New Positive Cases: 393
In quarantine: 229
Local contacts: 164

1. Angul: 15
2. Balasore: 11
3. Bargarh: 9
4. Bhadrak: 9
5. Balangir: 23
6. Cuttack: 25
7. Deogarh: 17
8. Dhenkanal: 6
9. Gajapati: 1
10. Ganjam: 3
11. Jagatsinghpur: 11
12. Jajpur: 6
13. Jharsuguda: 12
14. Kalahandi: 27
15. Kandhamal: 2
16. Kendrapada: 12
17. Keonjhar: 8
18. Khurda: 49
19. Koraput: 7
20. Malkangiri: 4
21. Mayurbhanj: 32
22. Nawarangpur: 1
23. Nayagarh: 4
24. Nuapada: 12
25. Puri: 18
26. Rayagada: 2
27. Sambalpur: 11
28. Sundargarh: 45
29. State Pool: 11

