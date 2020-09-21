3704 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha, Total recoveries stand at 149379
Bhubaneswar: Another 3704 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different COVID hospitals in Odisha on Monday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.
The fresh recoveries include 796 persons from Khordha, 320 from Cuttack, 256 from Puri, 151 from Jharsuguda, 147 from Kendrapara, 136 from Balangir,136 from Sundargarh, 132 from Bargarh, 120 from Mayurbhanj, 120 from Nabarangpur,113 from Jajapur ,111 from Sambalpur, 99 from Koraput ,98 from Rayagada, 90 from Jagatsinghpur, 85 from Kandhamal, 76 from Bhadrak, 73 from Balasore, 72 from Keonjhar, 65 from Sonepur, 55 from Ganjam, 51 from Boudh, 39 from Dhenkanal, 36 from Nayagarh, 34 from Kalahandi, 27 from Malkangiri, 23 from Deogarh, 22 from Anugul, 22 from Gajapati,11 from Nuapada and 188 from State Pool, as per the latest update by the Health Dept.
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1,49,379, the Health Dept tweeted.
