Corona recoveries
Representational image

3704 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha, Total recoveries stand at 149379

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Another 3704 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different COVID hospitals in Odisha on Monday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

The fresh recoveries include 796 persons from Khordha, 320 from Cuttack, 256 from Puri, 151 from Jharsuguda, 147 from Kendrapara, 136 from Balangir,136 from Sundargarh, 132 from Bargarh, 120 from Mayurbhanj, 120 from Nabarangpur,113 from Jajapur ,111 from Sambalpur, 99 from Koraput ,98 from Rayagada, 90 from Jagatsinghpur, 85 from Kandhamal, 76 from Bhadrak, 73 from Balasore, 72 from Keonjhar, 65 from Sonepur, 55 from Ganjam, 51 from Boudh, 39 from Dhenkanal, 36 from Nayagarh, 34 from Kalahandi, 27 from Malkangiri, 23 from Deogarh, 22 from Anugul, 22 from Gajapati,11 from Nuapada  and 188 from State Pool, as per the latest update by the Health Dept.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1,49,379, the Health Dept tweeted.

Related News

Dalmia-OCL launches Magnesia Carbon Line to reduce imports

BMC to complete construction of 32 micro composting centres…

Rare crab resembling Lord Jagannath’s Narasingha Avatar…

Bhubaneswar sees 306 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours,…

 

You might also like
State

Dalmia-OCL launches Magnesia Carbon Line to reduce imports

State

BMC to complete construction of 32 micro composting centres in the city by December…

State

Rare crab resembling Lord Jagannath’s Narasingha Avatar found from Puri Sea Beach in…

State

Bhubaneswar sees 306 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, tally rises to 18898

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7