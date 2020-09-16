covid tally bhubaneswar
Pic Credits: brandeis.edu

362 Covid Positives In Bhubaneswar Today, Tally Of Affected Persons Rises To 17,295

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 362 new  Covid-19 positive cases have been reported from Bhubaneswar in Odisha in last 24 hours,  informed  Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday.

Out of the fresh Covid-19 cases in the State Capital, 76 cases have been detected from quarantine, while 286 positives have been detected from locals contact cases, the BMC said.

The civic body also stated that as many as 406 Covid-19 patients of the city have been cured today.

With this, the tally of coronavirus positives in Bhubaneswar has reached to 17,295, of which 64 persons have lost their lives and a total of 12,694 Covid-19 patients of the city have been recovered.

Related News

Malkangiri MLA Aditya Madhi Tests Covid Positive,…

Train Derails Near Odisha’s Cuttack, Probe Underway

Huge Amount Of Liquor Seized From Bike, 1 Arrested In Odisha

MeT Predicts Heavy Rains In Odisha For Two Days

The active cases in Bhubaneswar now stands at 4524.

” Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance, ” the  BMC tweeted.

You might also like
State

Malkangiri MLA Aditya Madhi Tests Covid Positive, Hospitalized

State

Train Derails Near Odisha’s Cuttack, Probe Underway

State

Huge Amount Of Liquor Seized From Bike, 1 Arrested In Odisha

State

Odisha: Loot From Jewelry Store In Broad Daylight, Thieves Captured On CCTV

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7