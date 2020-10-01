3615 Covid Positives In Last 24 hrs, Tally Rises To 2,22,734 In Odisha

3615 Covid Positives In Last 24 hrs, Tally Rises To 2,22,734 In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported 3615 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, informed the State Information & Public Relations department today. With this, the state’s tally surged to 2,22,734.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 3615 cases have been reported today out of which 1497 are local cases while the rest 2118 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.

The fresh Covid cases have been detected from all the 30 districts of Odisha.

New Positive Cases: 3615

In quarantine: 2118

Local contacts: 1497

Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration, the District Wise Cases are as follows:

1. Angul: 188

2. Balasore: 96

3. Bargarh: 86

4. Bhadrak: 61

5. Balangir: 81

6. Boudh: 20

7. Cuttack: 371

8. Deogarh: 12

9. Dhenkanal: 60

10. Gajapati: 29

11. Ganjam: 42

12. Jagatsinghpur: 83

13. Jajpur: 144

14. Jharsuguda: 106

15. Kalahandi: 106

16. Kandhamal: 59

17. Kendrapada: 119

18. Keonjhar: 109

19. Khurda: 671

20. Koraput: 47

21. Malkangiri: 123

22. Mayurbhanj: 123

23. Nawarangpur: 57

24. Nayagarh: 64

25. Nuapada: 66

26. Puri: 197

27. Rayagada: 39

28. Sambalpur: 73

29. Sonepur: 70

30. Sundargarh: 73

31. State Pool: 240