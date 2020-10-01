3615 Covid Positives In Last 24 hrs, Tally Rises To 2,22,734 In Odisha
Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported 3615 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, informed the State Information & Public Relations department today. With this, the state’s tally surged to 2,22,734.
According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 3615 cases have been reported today out of which 1497 are local cases while the rest 2118 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.
The fresh Covid cases have been detected from all the 30 districts of Odisha.
New Positive Cases: 3615
In quarantine: 2118
Local contacts: 1497
Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration, the District Wise Cases are as follows:
1. Angul: 188
2. Balasore: 96
3. Bargarh: 86
4. Bhadrak: 61
5. Balangir: 81
6. Boudh: 20
7. Cuttack: 371
8. Deogarh: 12
9. Dhenkanal: 60
10. Gajapati: 29
11. Ganjam: 42
12. Jagatsinghpur: 83
13. Jajpur: 144
14. Jharsuguda: 106
15. Kalahandi: 106
16. Kandhamal: 59
17. Kendrapada: 119
18. Keonjhar: 109
19. Khurda: 671
20. Koraput: 47
21. Malkangiri: 123
22. Mayurbhanj: 123
23. Nawarangpur: 57
24. Nayagarh: 64
25. Nuapada: 66
26. Puri: 197
27. Rayagada: 39
28. Sambalpur: 73
29. Sonepur: 70
30. Sundargarh: 73
31. State Pool: 240