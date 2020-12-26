COVID Odisha
334 Covid Positives In Odisha In Last 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 3,28,201

By WCE 1

Bhubaneswar: Almost 334 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Thursday. The tally rose to 3,28,201.

(Details of local contact will be shared by concerned District Administration).

1. Angul: 23
2. Balasore: 18
3. Bargarh: 10
4. Bhadrak: 10
5. Balangir: 27

6. Boudh: 2
7. Cuttack: 26
8. Deogarh: 1
9. Dhenkanal: 1
10. Gajapati: 1
11. Ganjam: 5
12. Jagatsinghpur: 3
13. Jajpur: 13
14. Jharsuguda: 14
15. Kalahandi: 5
16. Kandhamal: 1
17. Kendrapada: 16
18. Keonjhar: 5
19. Khurda: 30
20. Koraput: 1
21. Mayurbhanj: 20
22. Nayagarh: 1

23. Nuapada: 13
24. Puri: 1
25. Rayagada: 9
26. Sambalpur: 30
27. Sonepur: 1
28. Sundargarh: 40
29. State Pool: 7

