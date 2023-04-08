3 women die in lightning strike in Mayurbhanj, 1 critical

Karanjia: In a tragic incident, as many as three women have died in lightning strike, one was admitted to Karanjia Medical Center in a critical condition.

According to reports, the incident took place in Karanjia NAC under ward number 14 near Ankura Sahi. On of the women died on the spot while two others died while being treated in the hospital. Whereas, one of them is still critical.

All the three deceased women belong to Ankura Sahi. The lightning strike was so severe that it was a rare sight to behold.

The incident took place very near to Minister Basanti Hembram’s house. Minister Hembram immediately arrived at the scene and rushed the to the medical center.

Police officers and local administration immediately rushed all possible help to those affected by the lightning strike. A pall of gloom has descended on the village following the incident.