3 students from Odisha to participate in NASA Rover Challenge 2023 in US

Bhubaneswar: Three students from Odisha have been selected to participate in the NASA Rover Challenge 2023 that will be held next week at the NASA Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama, USA.

The three students are Akankhya Das, Om Padhi and Basudeba Bhoi. Aged in between 14 to 18 years of age they are staying at the Adruta Children Home, Bhubaneswar.

Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Sameer Ranjan Das congratulated the students for the selection and said that the whole of Odisha is proud of this achievement. We pray to Lord Jagannath for their success, he wished.

