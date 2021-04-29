3 Special Trains to be cancelled to restrict Covid infection

Bhubaneswar: In view of increase in Covid19 positive cases and to restrict the infection, it has been decided to cancel three Special trains in East Coast Railway jurisdiction till further advice, as per the following –

Visakhapatnam-Rayagada-Visakhapatnam Special

08508/08507 Visakhapatnam-Rayagada-Visakhapatnam Special from Visakhapatnam w.e.f. 30th April and from Rayagada w.e.f. 1st May, 2021 will remain cancelled.

Visakhapatnam-Gunupur-Visakhapatnam Special

08522/08521 Visakhapatnam-Gunupur-Visakhapatnam Special from both the directions w.e.f. 30th April, 2021 will remain cancelled.

Visakhapatnam-Palasa-Visakhapatnam Special

08532/08531 Visakhapatnam-Palasa-Visakhapatnam Special from Visakhapatnam w.e.f. 30th April and from Palasa w.e.f. 1st May, 2021 will remain cancelled.