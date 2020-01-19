3 prime accused of Bhubneswar Market building attack nabbed

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police have arrested the three prime accused of the Bhubaneswar Market building attack where a gang of masked miscreants attacked the street vendors and ransacked their carts in Unit II here on January 10.

The three accused have been identified as Chintu Mohanty, Pritam and Udit. They were arrested on Saturday night.

After this one, the number of arrested persons in this case went up to 25. Earlier, police had arrested 22 others, including 16 minor boys.

The Commissionerate Police said that the 30 persons involved in this incident were identified on the basis of CCTV footage and efforts were on to arrest the remaining five.

At around 6.30 PM on January 10, around 30 masked miscreants went on a rampage by attacking traders and ransacking shops and food stalls in the market premises.

