3 Odias conferred with Padma Shri award

Bhubaneswar: Three persons of eminence from Odisha received the prestigious Padma Shri awards. President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Shri to them this evening during the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II at Rashtrapati Bhavan

The three eminent personalities who were conferred with the fourth highest civilian award of the country are Patayat Kumar Sahu, Dr. Krishna Patel and Dr Antaryami Mishra.

Patayat Kumar Sahu received the award for Agriculture. As a traditional herbalist (Vaidya) he helped in popularising & planting herbal medicines. He was part of team that discovered 350 herbal plants of rare varieties in Ghana Forest.

Likewise, Dr. Krishna Patel got the award for Art. She is a versatile folk singer and has played an important role in popularising the Sambalpuri folk songs across the world.

Dr Antaryami Mishra was conferred with Padma Shri for his contribution to the field of Literature and Education. He has been contributing to the study of Odia language, grammar culture and history for nearly five decades.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan congratulated to the awardees.