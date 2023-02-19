3 killed in tragic road accident in Odisha’s Angul
At least three people were killed in a tragic road accident near Sankhapur village under Bantala police in Angul district of Odisha.
Angul: In a tragic incident, at least three people were killed in a fatal road accident near Sankhapur village under Bantala police here on late Saturday night.
According to reports, the deceased three people were traveling from Hinjadoli to Raiguda when a Haiwa hit them. The three people lost their lives at the spot.
The Haiwa has reportedly fled from the scene. Investigation underway.