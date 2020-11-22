land dispute in ganjam
Representative Image

3 Critical As Land Dispute Turns Ugly In Odisha’s Ganjam

By WCE 6

Berhampur: A land dispute turned ugly as three of a family were critically injured in an attack by another family in Odia Aalapura village of Ganjam district on Sunday.

According to reports, Rama Tarei’s family was attacked with sharp weapons by Binod Tarei’s family members in their home over a land dispute following an argument. The dispute turned ugly over the distribution of paternal properties between the families late Saturday night.

Rama Tarei, his son Lingaraj Tarei and his daughter-in-law sustained critical injuries in the attack and were admitted to the Khallikote Community Health Care Center.

A complaint has been registered in the matter and the police has started an investigation into the case.

You might also like
State

Brown Sugar Worth 10 Lakh, 23 Lakh Cash Seized In Odisha; 1 Peddler Arrested

State

Is Your Name In Aadhaar Card And PAN Card Different? Know How To Correct It Without…

State

2 Minor Sisters Drown In Odisha’s Malkangiri

State

Low Pressure Alert Over Bay Of Bengal Likely To Intensify Into Cyclonic Storm

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.