Berhampur: A land dispute turned ugly as three of a family were critically injured in an attack by another family in Odia Aalapura village of Ganjam district on Sunday.

According to reports, Rama Tarei’s family was attacked with sharp weapons by Binod Tarei’s family members in their home over a land dispute following an argument. The dispute turned ugly over the distribution of paternal properties between the families late Saturday night.

Rama Tarei, his son Lingaraj Tarei and his daughter-in-law sustained critical injuries in the attack and were admitted to the Khallikote Community Health Care Center.

A complaint has been registered in the matter and the police has started an investigation into the case.