Bhubaneswar: A 29 year old youth from the Kalahandi district of western Odisha has reportedly been tested positive for COVID 19. The Health and Family Welfare Department of the Government of Odisha revealed this update in its official Twitter handle on Saturday.

Of course, in this case there is no probability related to community spread of the deadly virus as, the person has travel history to Bahrain as per the tweet.

The Twitter post reads: ” One asymptomatic 29 years Male of Kalahandi district is tested positive for COVID-19 today. He has travel history to Bahrain.”