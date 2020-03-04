Mo Sarkar

27 departments come under ‘Mo Sarkar’ in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 84

Bhubaneswar:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik  today announced the  inclusion of five more departments in  ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative in Odisha.

The five departments -Energy, School and Mass Education, Higher Education, Rural Development and Science and Technology – joined the ambit of ‘Mo Sarkar’.

Related News

17 dists of Odisha to receive light to moderate rainfall :…

Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited celebrates 49th National…

Madhusudan Law College in Cuttack gets university status

Coronavirus: CBSE Class 10 & 12 examinees can carry…

With this, a total of 27 departments have come under the ambit of the ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative of the Odisha government.

The objective of the ‘Mo Sarkar’ programme is to provide service with dignity to people who are coming to government offices. It mandates that anyone visiting these offices would have his mobile number registered.

Calls will be made by the Chief Minister, the minister and the departmental authorities to randomly selected numbers with the purpose to improve the governance system by collecting feedback on behaviour and professionalism of government officers.

You might also like
State

17 dists of Odisha to receive light to moderate rainfall : Met Dept

State

Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited celebrates 49th National Safety Day

State

Madhusudan Law College in Cuttack gets university status

State

Coronavirus: CBSE Class 10 & 12 examinees can carry masks, sanitisers to exam…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.