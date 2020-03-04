Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced the inclusion of five more departments in ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative in Odisha.

The five departments -Energy, School and Mass Education, Higher Education, Rural Development and Science and Technology – joined the ambit of ‘Mo Sarkar’.

With this, a total of 27 departments have come under the ambit of the ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative of the Odisha government.

The objective of the ‘Mo Sarkar’ programme is to provide service with dignity to people who are coming to government offices. It mandates that anyone visiting these offices would have his mobile number registered.

Calls will be made by the Chief Minister, the minister and the departmental authorities to randomly selected numbers with the purpose to improve the governance system by collecting feedback on behaviour and professionalism of government officers.