26-hr-operation of Forest Dept fails; Bear escapes to jungle in Odisha’s Bhawanipatna

Bhawanipatna: A wild bear that had sneaked in to the residential area of Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district of Odisha has escaped to the forest after failing a 26-hour-long rescue operation by the Forest Department. Before escaping to the forest the bear has attacked two Forest officials.

As per reports, a bear had ventured to the township area of Bhawanipatna, the district head quarter town of Kalahandi district on Friday.

Panic gripped the people in those areas where the wild beast was seen as it tried to attack people. Yesterday, at least five people got injured due to attack by this bear.

However, the Forest Department tried to tranquilize the bear but in vain. As per an official there was no scope for tranquilization. Anyway, the Forest Department officials had put their best effort in between 3 AM to 5 Am last night but the wild beast could not be caught and it escaped to the nearby forest.

The place where the bear had hidden has been sanitized. Also, Forest officials have been asked to do night patrol, said Kalahandi DFO Nitish Kumar.