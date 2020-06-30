COVID-19
243 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha; highest recovery in a day

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Another 243 COVID-19 patients have been recovered in Odisha in last 24 hours, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department on Tuesday. All of them have been discharged from different COVID hospitals post treatment, it added.

With this, the State recorded the highest recovery cases of COVID patients in a day.

According to the Health Department, the fresh recovery cases include 59 persons hail from Gajapati, 41 from Ganjam, 38 from Khordha, 17 from Kandhamal, 15 from Jharsuguda, 10 from Sundergarh, eight each from Bhadrak, Jajpur & Kendrapara, seven from Koraput , six each from Baragarh & Mayurbhanj,  five from Jagatsinghpur, four  each from Cuttack, Malkangiri & Nabarangpur, two from Balasore, one  from Kalahandi.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 5189.

 

