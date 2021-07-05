22 carat and 24 carat Gold price rises in Bhubaneswar, Check gold rates here

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold has seen a minor change in smart city Bhubaneswar of Odisha on Monday. The precious yellow metal rate increased by Rs 10 for 22 carat 24 carat in the last 24 hours.

Today, the price for 22 carat gold is registered at Rs 44,310 per 10 grams and the 24 carat gold was recorded at Rs 48,340 per 10 grams.

On Sunday, the price of 22 carat gold has been recorded at Rs 44,300 per 10 grams and Rs 48,330 per 10 grams for the 24 carat gold in the capital city.

Besides, the silver price has remained the same as of today in Bhubaneswar today and is recorded at Rs 749 per 10 grams.

Check below the gold price in major cities of India: