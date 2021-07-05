22 carat and 24 carat Gold price rises in Bhubaneswar, Check gold rates here

By WCE 6
gold price in bhubaneswar
Photo Credit: Justdial

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold has seen a minor change in smart city Bhubaneswar of Odisha on Monday. The precious yellow metal rate increased by Rs 10 for 22 carat 24 carat in the last 24 hours.

Today, the price for 22 carat gold is registered at Rs 44,310 per 10 grams and the 24 carat gold was recorded at Rs 48,340 per 10 grams.

On Sunday, the price of 22 carat gold has been recorded at Rs 44,300 per 10 grams and Rs 48,330 per 10 grams for the 24 carat gold in the capital city.

Related News

Petrol and Diesel price increases again in Bhubaneswar,…

Gold price increases in capital city Bhubaneswar on Sunday,…

Besides, the silver price has remained the same as of today in Bhubaneswar today and is recorded at Rs 749 per 10 grams.

Check below the gold price in major cities of India:
Photo Credit: Goodreturns
You might also like
State

Online form fill-up for special matric exam begins today in Odisha

State

Odisha reports 2,803 fresh Covid-19 cases

State

Odisha reports highest single-day Covid-19 death toll

State

Petrol and Diesel price increases again in Bhubaneswar, Check fuel rates here

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.