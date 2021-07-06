22 carat and 24 carat Gold price remains unchanged in Bhubaneswar in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: The 22 carat and 24 carat gold price has remained unchanged in Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. The gold rate has remained the same as yesterday in the city.

Today, the yellow metal price for 22 carat gold is registered at Rs 44,310 per 10 grams and the 24 carat gold was recorded at Rs 48,340 per 10 grams.

On Monday, the price of 22 carat and 24 carat gold was registered as the same of today per 10 grams in the capital city.

Besides, the silver price has increased in Bhubaneswar today and is recorded at Rs 750 per 10 grams.

Check below the gold price in major cities of India: