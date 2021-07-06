22 carat and 24 carat Gold price remains unchanged in Bhubaneswar in last 24 hours

By WCE 6
gold price in bhubaneswar
Image Credit: Pawan Jewellers

Bhubaneswar: The 22 carat and 24 carat gold price has remained unchanged in Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. The gold rate has remained the same as yesterday in the city.

Today, the yellow metal price for 22 carat gold is registered at Rs 44,310 per 10 grams and the 24 carat gold was recorded at Rs 48,340 per 10 grams.

On Monday, the price of 22 carat and 24 carat gold was registered as the same of today per 10 grams in the capital city.

Related News

22 carat and 24 carat Gold price rises in Bhubaneswar, Check…

Petrol and Diesel price increases again in Bhubaneswar,…

Besides, the silver price has increased in Bhubaneswar today and is recorded at Rs 750 per 10 grams.

Check below the gold price in major cities of India:
Picture Credit: Goodreturns
You might also like
State

3 Dead, 1 Critical In Road Accident In Kalahandi Of Odisha

Nation

Karnataka to hold Class 10 examination on July 19, 22

State

OSRTC resumes bus service in 43 routes from today, See details

State

Petrol and Diesel price remain constant in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, Check fuel rates…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.