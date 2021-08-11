22 carat and 24 carat gold price increases in Bhubaneswar; Check today’s gold rate

Bhubaneswar: The gold price has increased in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. The cost of the 22 carat and 24 carat gold has increased by Rs 10 in the last 24 hours.

Today, the price of gold is recorded at Rs 45,450 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and the 24 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 47,730 per 10 grams in the temple city of Odisha.

While on Tuesday, the price of gold was recorded at Rs 45,440 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and the 24 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 47,720 per 10 grams in smart city.

On the other hand, the silver price has also increased in Bhubaneswar today and is recorded at Rs 633 per 10 grams.

