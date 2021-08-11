22 carat and 24 carat gold price increases in Bhubaneswar; Check today’s gold rate

By WCE 6
gold price in bhubaneswar
Photo Credit: Justdial

Bhubaneswar: The gold price has increased in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. The cost of the 22 carat and 24 carat gold has increased by Rs 10 in the last 24 hours.

Today, the price of gold is recorded at Rs 45,450 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and the 24 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 47,730 per 10 grams in the temple city of Odisha.

While on Tuesday, the price of gold was recorded at Rs 45,440 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and the 24 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 47,720 per 10 grams in smart city.

Related News

Gold price falls for seconds consecutive day in Bhubaneswar;…

22 carat and 24 carat gold price decreases in Bhubaneswar;…

On the other hand, the silver price has also increased in Bhubaneswar today and is recorded at Rs 633 per 10 grams.

Check the gold price in major cities of India:

gold
Picture Credit: Goodreturns
You might also like
State

Odisha registers 65 more Covid-19 deaths

State

Odisha logs 1078 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Tally rises to 9,90,075

State

PEO of Digha & Mathakaragola panchayats in Dhenkanal under vigilance scanner

State

Fuel prices continues to remain constant in Bhubaneswar, Check rates here

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.