22 Carat and 24 carat gold price increases again in Bhubaneswar; Check today’s gold rate

Bhubaneswar: The gold price has increased again in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Saturday. The cost of gold has risen by Rs 550 for 22 carat and 24 carat gold in the last 24 hours.

Today, the price of gold is recorded at Rs 46,150 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and the 24 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 48,430 per 10 grams in the temple city.

While on Thursday, the price of the yellow metal was recorded at Rs 45,600  per 10 grams for 22 Carat and Rs 47,880 per 10 grams for 24 Carat gold in smart city of Odisha.

On the other hand, the silver price has also risen in Bhubaneswar today and is recorded at Rs 632 per 10 grams.

Check the gold price in major cities of India:

gold
Picture Credit: Goodreturns
