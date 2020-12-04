Karanjia: The police has seized more than 2000 liters of public distribution system (PDS) kerosene near Chadheibhol on NH- 49 in Mayurbhanj district today.

According to reports, a pick-up van laden with the kerosene barrels was apprehended during patrolling and one person has been arrested in this connection.

The arrested person has been identified as Biswajit Sethi.

The kerosene was being transported to Turumunga from Chadheibhol.