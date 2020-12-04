kerosene seized odisha
Representational Image Credits: Matrubhoomi

2000 Lts Of PDS Kerosene Seized In Odisha’s Mayurbhanj, 1 Arrested

By WCE 2

Karanjia: The police has seized more than 2000 liters of public distribution system (PDS)  kerosene near Chadheibhol on NH- 49 in Mayurbhanj district today.

According to reports, a pick-up van laden with the kerosene barrels was apprehended during patrolling and one person has been arrested in this connection.

The arrested person has been identified as Biswajit Sethi.

The kerosene was being transported to Turumunga from Chadheibhol.

You might also like
State

Covid-19 Claims 5 lives In Odisha, Toll Rises To 1760

State

377 Covid Positives In Odisha In Last 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 3,20,394

State

4 Quintals of Sandalwood Seized In Odisha, 3 Arrested

Business

Petrol And Diesel Rates Fall In Bhubaneswar On Friday

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.