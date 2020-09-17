Rape
Representational image

20-year-old tribal girl gangraped in Odisha’s Rourkela

By KalingaTV Bureau

Rourkela: A 20-year-old tribal girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by a group of miscreants here in Odisha last evening.

According to reports, a group of miscreants abducted the victim of Gurundia area and took her to a relatively deserted area in an SUV and gang-raped her. Later, they dumped her near OMFED office here under Chhend police limits.

Related News

Covid-19 enforcement activities to be intensified in…

325 Covid Positives In Bhubaneswar Today, Tally Rises To…

Orissa High Court Not To Interfere With State’s Decision…

Woman Found Dead Inside House In Odisha, 1-Year Old Dies At…

The miscreants reportedly threatened the girl of consequences if she informed anyone.

The family members of the victim however have lodged a complaint at Chhend Police station in Rourkela in this connection.

The Police started an investigation into the matter.

 

 

 

You might also like
State

Covid-19 enforcement activities to be intensified in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack : DGP

Nation

Utkrisht Sansthan Vishwakarma Award to KIIT

State

325 Covid Positives In Bhubaneswar Today, Tally Rises To 17,620

State

Orissa High Court Not To Interfere With State’s Decision Regarding Durga Puja

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7