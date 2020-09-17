Rourkela: A 20-year-old tribal girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by a group of miscreants here in Odisha last evening.

According to reports, a group of miscreants abducted the victim of Gurundia area and took her to a relatively deserted area in an SUV and gang-raped her. Later, they dumped her near OMFED office here under Chhend police limits.

The miscreants reportedly threatened the girl of consequences if she informed anyone.

The family members of the victim however have lodged a complaint at Chhend Police station in Rourkela in this connection.

The Police started an investigation into the matter.