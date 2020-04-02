coronavirus odisha
20 People From Odisha Attended Tablighi Jamaat Event, 15 Test Negative For Covid-19

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has traced and tested 20 persons associated with the Muslim religious  congregation, Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi.

Reports of 15 of them have come negative for coronavirus, said an official statement on Wednesday.

Of these 15 people, 12 are from Rourkela, each one from Kendrapara, Cuttack and Ganjam district.

The report added that the test result of remaining 5 are awaited.

(Inputs From: IANS)

