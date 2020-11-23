accident in odisha
Pick-Up Van Rams Into A Hut

2 Minors Killed, 4 Critical As Pick-up Rams Into Hut In Odisha

By WCE 2

Umerkote: Two minors have been killed and four others have sustained critical injuries as a pick up van rammed into their house in Jharabahal village under Chandahandi block in Nabarangpur district on Monday.

According to sources, a vegetable laden van lost control and rammed head-on into a house located on the roadside.

All the injured were rushed to the nearby hospital where two of the minors were declared brought dead. All the others have been critically injured added sources.

Further details are awaited.

