2 Die As Bike Hits Road Divider In Ganjam Of Odisha

Ganjam: In a tragic accident, two people died on the spot after their motorcycle hit a road divider in Chatrapur of Ganjam on Thursday.

The accident took place near the DRDA office said reports.

The deceased have been identified as Suman Das of Berhampur and Danda Pal of Hinjilicut in Ganjam.

The motorbike they were riding on hit the road divider. Both of them died on the spot.

Chhatrapur Police along with fire department personnel reached the spot.

Police recovered the bodies and started investigating into the matter.

