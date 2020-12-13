road accident odisha
Representational Image

2 Dead In Road Accident In Odisha, Locals Agitate

By WCE 2

Balasore: Two people have been allegedly killed on the spot at Sasulia Chhak on Bhogarai-Jaleswar road in Balasore district of Odisha today.

According to reports, an unidentified vehicle hit a motorcycle and the two people o the bike were killed on the spot.

The identity of the deceased persons is yet to be ascertained. The locals agitated following the accident and staged a road blockade.

The police reached the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem they also tried to pacify the locals.

