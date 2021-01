Dharamgarh: About 40 passengers of a private bus had a miraculous escape after a bus they were travelling turned turtle on Amapani ghat on the wee hours of Wednesday.

A passenger and the helper of the bus suffered injuries.

Sources said, the ill fated bus was enroute to Malkangiri from Bhubaneswar, when it overturned near the Amapani ghat.

On being informed, the Amapani police reached the spot and rescued the two injured and admitted them to the Loksara hospital for medical treatment.