2 COVID19 Deaths In Odisha Today, Toll Rises To 14 In The State

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Two more persons died of COVID19 in Odisha. This was informed via a tweet of the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

According to the State Dashboard Website, the coronavirus positive patients died while undergoing treatment at COVID hospitals.

A 76-year-old Covid positive Male of Bargarh district passed away while under treatment in hospital. He was also suffering from diabetes for long.

Another Covid positive 49-year-old Male patient of Ganjam district passed away in hospital. He was also a patient of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

With these 2 deaths, the death toll has reached 14 in Odisha.

